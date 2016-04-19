BRIEF-GP Investments to buy World Kitchen

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Gp Investments Acquisition Corp
* Gp investments acquisition corp. To acquire world kitchen
* Anticipated initial enterprise value is approximately $566 million
* An affiliate of gp investments ltd will co-invest $50 million in form of new gpiac common stock at price of $10/share in cash
* At consummation of transaction, gpiac will move its jurisdiction of incorporation from cayman islands to state of delaware
* Deal will be funded through cash and issuance of about 6.5 million gpiac shares at $10/share to world kitchen's stockholders
* At consummation of transaction, gpiac is expected to be renamed world kitchen group, inc.
* Cash component of consideration is expected to be funded by cash in gpiac's trust account, issuance of 5 million shares
* Transaction, which has been approved by boards of both companies, is subject to approval of gpiac shareholders
* Gp investments acquisition corp says gpiac is expected to continue to trade on nasdaq capital market under ticker symbol "wdkn" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.