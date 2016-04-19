BRIEF-GP Investments to buy World Kitchen

April 19 Gp Investments Acquisition Corp

* Gp investments acquisition corp. To acquire world kitchen

* Anticipated initial enterprise value is approximately $566 million

* An affiliate of gp investments ltd will co-invest $50 million in form of new gpiac common stock at price of $10/share in cash

* At consummation of transaction, gpiac will move its jurisdiction of incorporation from cayman islands to state of delaware

* Deal will be funded through cash and issuance of about 6.5 million gpiac shares at $10/share to world kitchen's stockholders

* At consummation of transaction, gpiac is expected to be renamed world kitchen group, inc.

* Cash component of consideration is expected to be funded by cash in gpiac's trust account, issuance of 5 million shares

* Transaction, which has been approved by boards of both companies, is subject to approval of gpiac shareholders

* Gp investments acquisition corp says gpiac is expected to continue to trade on nasdaq capital market under ticker symbol "wdkn"