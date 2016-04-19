版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine announces pricing of $14.3 mln offering of common stock and warrants

April 19 Capstone Turbine Corp :

* Capstone Turbine Corporation announces pricing of $14.3 million offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

