BRIEF-Dominion Midstream increases Q1 cash distribution to $0.2245 per unit

April 19 Dominion Midstream Partners LP:

* Dominion Midstream declares quarterly cash distribution; increases distribution by 5 percent above fourth-quarter distribution

* Has declared a first-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.2245 per unit - an increase of 5 percent above fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

