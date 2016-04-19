BRIEF-Route1 says had 16,490 paying, active subscribers as at March 31

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Route1 Inc :
* Route1 provides Q1 2016 operations update
* As at March 31, 2016, Route1 had 16,490 paying, active subscribers
* Route1's average revenue per subscriber will increase in Q2 2016 to C$375
* Total services revenue at March 31, 2016 was $1.7 million versus $1.5 million at March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.