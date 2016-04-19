版本:
BRIEF-Route1 says had 16,490 paying, active subscribers as at March 31

April 19 Route1 Inc :

* Route1 provides Q1 2016 operations update

* As at March 31, 2016, Route1 had 16,490 paying, active subscribers

* Route1's average revenue per subscriber will increase in Q2 2016 to C$375

* Total services revenue at March 31, 2016 was $1.7 million versus $1.5 million at March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

