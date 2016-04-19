版本:
BRIEF-LCNB posts qtrly net interest income $9.8 mln vs $9.3 mln

April 19 Lcnb Corp :

* LCNB Corp reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly net interest income $9.8 million versus $9.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

