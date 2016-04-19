版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 00:29 BJT

BRIEF-Ally Financial issues letter to stockholders on ISS recommendations

April 19 Ally Financial Inc:

* Ally issues letter to stockholders on ISS recommendations

* "Board of directors strongly disagrees with recommendation by ISS pertaining to director votes for audit committee members" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐