公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming names Albert Britton as Sr. Vice President of regional ops

April 19 Penn National Gaming Inc

* Penn national gaming names Albert T. Britton Sr. Vice president of regional operations

* Announces realignment of regional reporting structure

* Scott Saunders to succeed Al Britton as GM of Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

* Brad Hirsch to become GM of Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

