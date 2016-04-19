版本:
BRIEF-American Business Bank posts Q1 earnings per share of $0.55

April 19 American Business Bank :

* American Business Bank announces its results for the quarter ended March 31st 2016, including 15 pct deposit growth and net income growth of 11 pct over 2015 quarter end

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

