公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Birmingham Bloomfield Bancshares posts Q1 EPS of $0.17

April 19 Birmingham Bloomfield Bancshares Inc :

* Birmingham Bloomfield Bancshares Inc announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

