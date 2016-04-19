版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Kaizen completes private placement of C$1.188 million

April 19 Kaizen Capital Corp

* Kaizen completes private placement of C$1.188 million in subscription receipts and announces the closing of its qualifying transaction with Tudor Holdings Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

