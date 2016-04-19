BRIEF-Sandspring Resources announces non-brokered private placement for $6.5 mln

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Sandspring Resources Announces Non-Brokered private placement for $6.5 million

* Non-Brokered private placement of 20.3 million units at a price of $0.32 per unit

* Intends to use proceeds to undertake an exploration program on its toroparu gold project in Guyana, South America

* says appoints Harpreet Dhaliwal as chief financial officer

* says appoints Harpreet Dhaliwal as chief financial officer

* Jeremy Crichton, company's former chief financial officer recently left company