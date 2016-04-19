BRIEF-Firan Technology Group signs LOI to buy an aeronautics equipment manufacturing unit

April 19 Firan Technology Group Corp:

* Firan Technology Group Corporation announces C$6 mln bought deal private placement offering in support of a planned acquisition

* Letter of intent, exclusivity period to buy substantially all assets of aeronautics equipment manufacturing division of US-based company

* Purchase price of approximately $9.3 million in cash is subject to customary working capital and other adjustments

* Has reached agreement with acumen capital finance partners to issue 3 million special warrants at C$2.00 per special warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: