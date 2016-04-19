BRIEF-Altus Group updates its reporting business segmentation

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Altus Group Ltd
* Altus group updates its reporting business segmentation
* Says three reporting segments consisting of: 1) altus analytics; 2) commercial real estate consulting; and 3) geomatics
* Says will disclose gross revenues and adjusted ebitda for three reporting segments
* Says changes to segmentation will be effective commencing with three-month period ended march 31, 2016
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.