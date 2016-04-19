版本:
2016年 4月 20日

BRIEF-One Rock Capital Partners to acquire downstream assets from Chevron in Hawaii

April 19 Chevron Corp

* One rock capital partners to acquire downstream assets from chevron in hawaii

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Signed an agreement to acquire from chevron u.s.a. Certain refining, distribution and retail assets located in hawaii Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

