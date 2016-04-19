BRIEF-Calamp Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Calamp Corp
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Calamp reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 revenue $70.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $71 million
* Fiscal 2017 q1, we expect to achieve consolidated revenue from continuing operations in range of $77 to $85 million
* Expects to achieve consolidated revenue from continuing operations in range of $77 to $85 million for q1
* Calamp corp sees q1 adjusted basis net income from continuing operations in range of $0.18 to $0.24 per diluted share
* Expect fy 2016 revenue from continuing operations to be in range of $375 to $400 million
* Calamp corp sees fiscal 2017 as a whole adjusted basis net income in range of $1.15 to $1.35 per diluted share
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.35
* As valuation of intangible assets arising from lojack deal is not complete, not providing estimate of gaap-basis net income at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.