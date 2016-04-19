版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Bluerock Residential announces public offering of 8.25 pct series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock

April 19 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc

* Bluerock residential growth reit (brg) announces public offering of 8.250% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

