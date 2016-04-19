版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Bar Harbor Bankshares raises qtrly dividend to $0.27/share

April 19 Bar Harbor Bankshares :

* Bar Harbor Bankshares increases quarterly cash dividend

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 1.9 percent to $0.27 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

