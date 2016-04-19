版本:
BRIEF-SEI declares increase in stock repurchase program

April 19 SEI Investments Co :

* SEI declares increase in stock repurchase program

* An increase in its stock repurchase program by additional $200 million, increasing authorization under program to about $232.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

