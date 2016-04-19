BRIEF-Yahoo Q1 GAAP revenue $1.09 bln vs $1.23 bln last year

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Yahoo! Inc
* Yahoo reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP revenue $1,087 million versus $1,226 million last year
* GAAP display revenue was $463 million for q1 of 2016, a 1 percent decrease compared to Q1 of 2015
* Q1 cost of revenue - tac $228 million
* Yahoo says Q1 mavens revenue $390 million versus. $365 million
* Yahoo! Inc qtrly number of ads sold increased 8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015
* Yahoo says Q1 mobile revenue was $ 260 million versus. $234 million
* Per-Ad decreased 6 percent compared to q1 of 2015
* GAAP search revenue was $492 million for q1 of 2016, a decrease of 9 percent compared to q1 of 2015
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q1 number of paid clicks decreased 21 percent compared to q1 of 2015.
* Q1 price-per-click increased 7 percent compared to q1 of 2015.
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* "we made substantial progress towards potential strategic alternatives for yahoo"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yahoo says "remain focused on the strategic alternatives process as a top priority" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.