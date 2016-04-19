版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Lancaster Colony Corp names David Ciesinski president

April 19 Lancaster Colony Corp :

* Lancaster Colony Corporation names David A. Ciesinski president; Bruce L. Rosa announces retirement

* Says David A. Ciesinski appointed COO and president

* Lancaster Colony Corp says David A. Ciesinski has succeeded Rosa as president of T. Marzetti, effective April 18 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

