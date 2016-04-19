BRIEF-Manhattan Associates Q1 adj non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Manhattan Associates Inc :
* Manhattan Associates reports record first quarter 2016 performance
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue $149.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $145.5 million
* Now sees fy 2016 total revenue in range of $615 million - $620 million versus prior range of $609 million - $615 million
* Now sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.58-$1.61 versus prior range of $1.55-$1.58
* Now sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.73-$1.76 versus prior range of $1.69-$1.72
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.