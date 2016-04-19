版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.42

April 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc :

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.42

* Q1 revenue $595 million versus i/b/e/s view $593.1 million

* Intuitive surgical announces first quarter earnings

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $3.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐