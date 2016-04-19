BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.42

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc :
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.42
* Q1 revenue $595 million versus i/b/e/s view $593.1 million
* Intuitive surgical announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $3.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP