BRIEF-Woodward Q2 earnings per share $0.65

April 19 Woodward Inc :

* Woodward reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 sales $479 million versus i/b/e/s view $495.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.75 to $2.95

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 1 to 2 percent

* Says "for second half of fiscal year, we continue to expect strong aerospace results"

* Says fiscal 2016, net sales are still expected to increase one to two percent over fiscal 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.78, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S