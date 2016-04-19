版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-United Community Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.069

April 19 United Community Financial Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ucfc announces first quarter results and declares dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.069

* Qtrly net interest income $15.0 million, up 7.8% from $13.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐