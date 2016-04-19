版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-VMware reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

April 19 VMware Inc

* VMware reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 revenue $1.59 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.58 billion

* Says plans to repurchase $1.2 billion of its class a common stock in 2016

* Says VMware plans to repurchase $1.2 billion of its class A common stock in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

