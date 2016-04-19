BRIEF-Legacytexas Financial Group Q1 core EPS $0.43

April 19 Legacytexas Financial Group Inc :

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.43

* Legacytexas Financial Group Inc reports record first quarter 2016 earnings of $22.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allowance for loan losses allocated to energy loans at March 31, 2016 totaled $17.4 million , or 3.3% of total energy loans

* Energy loans, reported as commercial and industrial loans, totaled $461.1 million at March 31, 2016 , up $1.3 million sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)