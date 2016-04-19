BRIEF-Legacytexas Financial Group Q1 core EPS $0.43

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Legacytexas Financial Group Inc :
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.43
* Legacytexas Financial Group Inc reports record first quarter 2016 earnings of $22.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allowance for loan losses allocated to energy loans at March 31, 2016 totaled $17.4 million , or 3.3% of total energy loans
* Energy loans, reported as commercial and industrial loans, totaled $461.1 million at March 31, 2016 , up $1.3 million sequentially
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.