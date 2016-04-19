版本:
BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management Q1 GAAP EPS $0.10

April 19 Pzena Investment Management Inc :

* Pzena Investment Management Inc reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 9.8 percent to $25.8 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

