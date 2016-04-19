版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Mercury systems gets $3m order for RF subsystems

April 19 Mercury Systems Inc

* Mercury systems receives $3m order for RF subsystems for satellite communications application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

