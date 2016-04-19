BRIEF-alarm.com announces CFO Jennifer Moyer to depart in May

April 19 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc :

* alarm.com announces Jennifer Moyer, CFO to depart in may 2016 and appointment of Darius G. Nevin to its board of directors

* Company has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer

* On an interim basis, Aj Gollinger, company's controller, will act as its principal accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)