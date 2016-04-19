版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Navient Q1 core earnings per share $0.43

April 19 Navient Reports First :

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐