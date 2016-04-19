版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Aralez appoints James L. Hall general manager of Canadian Business

April 19 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez appoints James L. Hall as general manager of Canadian business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

