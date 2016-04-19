版本:
BRIEF-Callon Petroleum announces common stock offering

April 19 Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon petroleum company announces common stock offering

* Says offering 22.0 million common shares

* Proceeds from offering are expected to be used to fund pending big star acquisition and ami transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

