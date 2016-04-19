版本:
BRIEF-Discover financial services reports Q1 earnings per share $1.35

April 19 Discover Financial Services

* Discover financial services reports first quarter net income of $575 million or $1.35 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

