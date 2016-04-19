版本:
BRIEF-Stifel appoints two new members to board

April 19 Stifel Financial Corp

* Stifel appoints two new members to board of directors

* Appointed two new members namely Kathleen Brown and Maura A. Markus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

