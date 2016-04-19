版本:
BRIEF-Itronics reports Q1 revenue $373,000

April 19 Itronics Inc

* Itronics reports 2016 first quarter total revenues and updates operations expansion and diversification progress

* Q1 revenue $373,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

