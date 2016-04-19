版本:
BRIEF-DCP Midstream Partners revises timing of conference call on Q1 results

April 19 DCP Midstream Partners Lp

* DCP Midstream partners revises timing of conference call webcast on first quarter 2016 financial results

* Says will announce its Q1 2016 earnings on Wednesday, May 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

