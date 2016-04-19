BRIEF-The Wendy's Company names Gunther Plosch as CFO

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Wendys Co :
* The Wendy's Company announces Gunther Plosch to become chief financial officer
* Appointment continues company's previously announced succession plan for chief executive officer Emil Brolick
* Says Brolick is expected to be succeeded as chief executive officer by current president and chief financial officer Todd Penegor
* Brolick is expected to continue to serve on company's board of directors following retirement
* Says former CFO Penegor will retain his position as president of company
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.