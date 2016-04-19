BRIEF-Mcewen Mining reports Q1 total production 37,958 gold equivalent ounces, up 14 pct

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Mcewen Mining Inc :
* Mcewen mining reports q1 production results, royalty acquisition
* Increased production guidance for 2016 to 144,000 gold equivalent ounces
* Total production in q1 was 37,958 gold equivalent ounces, a 14% increase over q1 2015
* "production in subsequent quarters is expected to be lower as influence of higher grade ore diminishes during year"
* Full year guidance for el gallo in 2016 is now increased to 55,000 gold equivalent ounces
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.