BRIEF-Mcewen Mining reports Q1 total production 37,958 gold equivalent ounces, up 14 pct

April 19 Mcewen Mining Inc :

* Mcewen mining reports q1 production results, royalty acquisition

* Increased production guidance for 2016 to 144,000 gold equivalent ounces

* Total production in q1 was 37,958 gold equivalent ounces, a 14% increase over q1 2015

* "production in subsequent quarters is expected to be lower as influence of higher grade ore diminishes during year"

* Full year guidance for el gallo in 2016 is now increased to 55,000 gold equivalent ounces