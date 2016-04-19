版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Manulife asset management names Roger Renaud global COO

April 19 Manulife Asset Management

* Manulife asset management names Roger Renaud as global chief operating officer

* Appointed Roger Renaud as global chief operating officer, succeeding Barry Evans who will retire at end of may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

