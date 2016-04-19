版本:
BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties announces pricing of IPO

April 19 MGM Growth Properties :

* MGM Growth Properties Llc announces pricing of initial public offering

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 50 million class a shares representing limited liability company interests at offering price of $21.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

