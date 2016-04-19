版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Merck Animal Health to buy worldwide rights to Whisper Veterinary Stethoscope System

April 19 Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck Animal Health to acquire worldwide rights to Whisper Veterinary Stethoscope System

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐