BRIEF-JMP Group Q1 operating earnings per share $0.10

April 19 JMP Group Inc :
* JMP Group reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $38.6 million versus $41 million
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* JMP Group Inc says qtrly investment banking revenues were
$18.3 million, a decrease of 11.6% from $20.7 million for Q1 of
2015
* Qtrly adjusted net revenues, which exclude certain
non-cash items and non-controlling interests, were $36.6
million, decrease of 2.6%
* Qtrly net interest income was $4.4 million, compared to
$5.5 million for Q1 of 2015
* Jmp Group Inc says qtrly total net revenues on a GAAP
basis were $38.6 million, compared to $41.0 million for q1 of
2015
* Client assets under management at march 31, 2016, totaled
$2.3 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)