BRIEF-Hancock Q1 earnings per share $0.05

April 19 Hancock Holding Co :

* Hancock reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* At March 31, 2016, loans in energy segment totaled $1.6 billion, or 10% of total loans

* Net interest income (TE) for Q1 of 2016 was $168.2 million, up $5.6 million from Q4 of 2015

* Increased allowance for loan losses on energy portfolio and booked a $60 million total provision for credit losses in quarter

* Reported net interest margin (TE) was 3.23% for Q1 of 2016, up 2 bps from Q4 of 2015

* Approximately $50 million of provision expense for quarter was related to energy portfolio

* For the quarter, allowance for energy portfolio was increased $33 million, to $111.2 million, or almost 7% of energy loans

* "continue to believe impact on company of energy cycle will be manageable"

* Qtrly net charge-offs from non-FDIC acquired loan portfolio were $21.3 million, up from $7.9 million in Q4 of 2015

* Total allowance for loan losses was $217.8 million at March 31, 2016, up $36.6 million from December 31, 2015