BRIEF-ATAC Resources says fully-allocated $3.25 mln private placement

April 19 Atac Resources Ltd :

* Atac Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement To Finance Its Previously announced 2016 exploration program at the Rackla Gold Project, Yukon

* Says fully-allocated $3.25 million private placement, to consist of sale of 5 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.65per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

