BRIEF-Patient home monitoring appoints new COO

April 19 Patient Home Monitoring Corp

* Patient home monitoring announces appointment of new chief operating officer; insider ownership increases to over 20%

* Promoted Greg Crawford to position of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

