BRIEF-JMP Group declares Q2 2016 monthly distributions

April 19 JMP Group Inc

* JMP group declares second quarter 2016 monthly distributions and increases share repurchase authorization

* Board of directors has increased company's share repurchase authorization by 745,981 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

