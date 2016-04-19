版本:
BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q1 EPS $0.69 from continuing operations

April 19 Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient technologies corporation reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $342.5 million versus $346.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Sensient's adjusted earnings per share were 75 cents in quarter

* Expects 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase between 8% and 11%, in local currency.

* Sensient is maintaining its previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

