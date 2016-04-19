BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q1 EPS $0.69 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Sensient Technologies Corp
* Sensient technologies corporation reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue $342.5 million versus $346.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Sensient's adjusted earnings per share were 75 cents in quarter
* Expects 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase between 8% and 11%, in local currency.
* Expects 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to increase between 8% and 11%, in local currency.
* Sensient is maintaining its previous guidance
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.