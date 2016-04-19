版本:
BRIEF-MGM Resorts announces pricing of IPO by MGM Growth Properties

April 19 MGM Resorts International :

* MGM Resorts International announces pricing of initial public offering by MGM Growth Properties Llc

* Says public offering price of $21.00 per share for gross proceeds of $1.05 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

