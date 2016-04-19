版本:
BRIEF-Signature Bank announces issuance of subordinated notes

April 19 Signature Bank

* Signature bank announces issuance of subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

