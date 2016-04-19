版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-David Jukes named president of Univar USA and Latin America

April 19 Univar Inc

* David Jukes named president of Univar USA and Latin America, Chris Oversby to lead Univar EMEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐